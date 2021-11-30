Home Destroyed In Jenny Lind
Fire at Jenny Lind Home
Jenny Lind, CA — Late last night officials responded to a fire at a home near Main Street in Jenny Lind.
Agencies responding included Calaveras Consolidated Fire, San Andreas Fire and CAL Fire. Heavy flames were coming from the single-family home when the first responders arrived on the scene. Thankfully, firefighters report there were no injuries. What ignited the fire is under investigation. No additional information is immediately available.