Home Destroyed In Jenny Lind

By B.J. Hansen
Jenny Lind, CA — Late last night officials responded to a fire at a home near Main Street in Jenny Lind.

Agencies responding included Calaveras Consolidated Fire, San Andreas Fire and CAL Fire. Heavy flames were coming from the single-family home when the first responders arrived on the scene. Thankfully, firefighters report there were no injuries. What ignited the fire is under investigation. No additional information is immediately available.

