Home Destroyed In Jenny Lind

Jenny Lind, CA — Late last night officials responded to a fire at a home near Main Street in Jenny Lind.

Agencies responding included Calaveras Consolidated Fire, San Andreas Fire and CAL Fire. Heavy flames were coming from the single-family home when the first responders arrived on the scene. Thankfully, firefighters report there were no injuries. What ignited the fire is under investigation. No additional information is immediately available.

Written by BJ Hansen .

Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline (209) 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com . Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.