Now Open For Applications: Tuolumne County 50k And 20k Grants

Sonora, CA — A total of $500,000 is available to local nonprofit organizations and community groups to be awarded via grant application. The money was committed by Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors in partnership with the Sonora Area Foundation as a one-time payment. The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act that the board allocated to help local non-profits and community groups that primarily serve Tuolumne County residents. Specifically county administrators state the grants are to “help revitalize the community and address community needs, many of which stem from the Covid-19 pandemic that has impacted Tuolumne County since March 2020.”

As detailed here, the board directed the foundation to review and award two grants of $50,000 and 20 other grants of $20,000 each. Projects that will not need the full amount can request the amount needed in the document and do not need to apply for the full amount. Applications can be sent in starting today here and must be submitted before December 20, 2021 at 5:00 pm. The grant application will ask for a description of the community group applying, including the formation, structure, and mission of the organization and narrative that ties the proposed project to one of these eligible expenses.

Eligible projects include those that:

Respond to a negative impact from COVID-19, including fundraising and other revenue losses because of COVID-19 after March 3, 2021; Provide services to communities disproportionately impacted by COVID19 such as addressing health or educational disparities or promoting healthy childhood environments; or Enhance government services, including improving public safety or other services that provide a benefit to the community

Overall the types of programs that will be eligible are projects that provide food, housing, employment programs, etc. to community members; or address significant loss of revenue by the nonprofit/community group after March 3, 2021, or provide services to disproportionately impacted communities by Covid-19 such as services to address health disparities, educational disparities, and promoting healthy childhood environments. Programs that enhance Tuolumne governmental services such as improving public safety, providing environmental remediation, enhancing health services, or other services that provide benefit to the community all qualify.

More information about the grant process can be found at: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/1416/Tuolumne-County-Community-Grant. For additional questions regarding this program, applicants can call 209-533-5511 for information or email jterry@co.tuolumne.ca. us.

