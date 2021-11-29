Clear
CHP Releases Info On East Sonora Death

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Officials say a woman died from a medical emergency while traveling southbound on Hess Avenue near Phoenix Lake Road.

On Saturday morning at 11am, 84-year-old Susana Wesley pulled over her Lexus ES 330 onto the roadway shoulder. The car then rolled down an embankment and came to a stop in a grassy field.

Officer Steve Machado reports, “Lifesaving measures were attempted by Good Samaritans and Emergency Personnel, however, Ms. Wesley passed away due to her medical emergency.”

No additional information has been released by authorities.

