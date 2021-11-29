Clear
Fire Damages Phoenix Lake Home

By B.J. Hansen
Phoenix Lake Fire

Sonora, CA — There was a fire early this morning in the 21400 block of Phoenix Lake Road in Tuolumne County.

At around 2:50am, officials from CAL Fire, Tuolumne County Fire, and the Twain Harte Fire Department responded to a report of a residential deck fire. The home was fully involved when officials arrived on the scene. Two people inside were safely evacuated. The firefighters made a defensive stand to prevent the flames from spreading to any of the bedrooms. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

