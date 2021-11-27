Update: Crash Blocks Highway 108 In Twain Harte

CHP patrol car View Photo

Update at 4:05 p.m.: The CHP is reporting that a Caltrans electronic sign is on informing motorists that Highway 108 is closed at the Twain Harte Road intersection. Officers have been redirecting traffic since 1 p.m. after a two-vehicle crash that resulted in what is now being described as a powdery material. Luckily, the CHP says it was contained to the pavement. A hazmat crew is cleaning up the unidentified material and the work could last until late afternoon or early evening. Minor injuries are being reported in the crash. Further details regarding the crash are below.

Update at 3:15 p.m.: The CHP reports that a hazmat crew should be on the scene shortly to clean up a leaked liquid after a two-vehicle crash that has shut down a section of Highway 108 at the second Twain Harte entrance. They add that the material has been contained to the pavement, but there are no details as to what type of liquid it is. Officers have been redirecting traffic since just after 1 p.m. Minor injuries are being reported in the crash. The CHP expects to have the roadway reopened in the next couple of hours. They ask motorists to avoid the area. Further details on the crash can be viewed below.

Original post at 1:20 p.m.: Twain Harte, CA — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 108 in Twain Harte has halted traffic on the roadway.

The CHP reports that a hazmat crew has been called to the scene. A Dodge Charger and a Chevy Silverado pickup collided around 1 p.m. with the wreckage at the intersection of the second Twain Harte entrance. An ambulance has been called to the scene. There is no information on how many individuals are involved or injuries at this time.

Officers are redirecting traffic in the area. The CHP is reporting that the roadway will be closed for an extended amount of time as a hazmat crew will be cleaning up up a leaked liquid, but there is no word on what that material is. Tow crews are also working to remove the wreckage. No exact timeframe has been given as to when the highway will reopen.