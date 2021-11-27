Sonora Christmas Parade Makes Triumphant Return

2021 Historic Downtown Sonora Christmas Parade View Photos

View Video

Sonora, CA — Downtown Sonora was a busy place, and there was much holiday cheer during the 32nd annual historic Christmas Parade.

The weather conditions were near perfect for the return of the event following a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. There were nearly 70 entries this year ranging from local businesses, to non-profits, churches, first responders, law enforcement officers, and of course Mr. and Mrs. Claus..

The parade is put on each year by the City of Sonora as way to draw visitors downtown on the day after Thanksgiving. It is a formal kickoff to the Christmas holiday season. Many kids stopped by afterwards in front of the Clarke Broadcasting studios to drop off letters to Santa’s elves.

Click on the video box to view a scene of the downtown area during the parade. Click on the photos to see many of the entrants.