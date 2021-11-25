TUD Urges Steps To Avoid Thanksgiving Plumbing Issues

Trap the Cooking Grease View Photo

Sonora, CA — Take some precautions when cooking the big meal, so you do not run into unwanted plumbing problems.

Tuolumne Utilities District spokesperson, Lisa Westbrook, has some tips, noting, “A lot of people are in the kitchen getting the Thanksgiving meals ready, and we really want to encourage people not to pour fats of vegetable cooking oils down the drain. Many people don’t realize that it will solidify and cause lots of problems in your pipes.”

Westbrook adds, “Other things you should avoid in your garbage disposal are poultry skins, egg shells, carrots, celery, pumpkin pulp, potato skins, banana peels and pasta. Those are some tips, and we hope everyone in Tuolumne County has a great Thanksgiving and no issues in the kitchen.”

She adds that sewer blockages can cause hundreds and even thousands of dollars in damages.