Student Science Event Draws Unprecedented Attendance

Dinner With a Scientist 2021 View Photos

Angels Camp, CA – Science was the dinner table discussion that drew a large crowd of students and teachers last week in Calaveras County – an unprecedented showing for the first in-person event since COVID canceled them in March of last year.

The Dinner With a Scientist student event put on by the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) last week brought a total of 175 students and teachers from Calaveras and Amador County schools together. County educators say the intent of this event is to inspire young minds in scientific realms and give them an opportunity to explore new ideas.

Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik expressed, “it was so great to see the students’ excitement for science.”

This year’s event was held at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp at an outdoor, covered building, shown in the image box. County educators relayed that safety was a top priority with all in attendance required to wear masks. They added that students and teachers remained in cohorts throughout the event and ample space was provided.

“We had such great attendance at this event, it was incredible to see all the students in person again,” said Student Event Coordinator Debbie Strand.

The event brings together STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) professionals and students with scientists getting 30 minutes with each student group of up to ten students. During that time, students can ask questions on a range of topics including the scientist’s career, college pathways and some were even treated to scientific demonstrations. The keynote speaker was Calaveras County Public Health Officer, Dr. René Ramirez. For more information on CCOE student events, click here.