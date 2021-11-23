Newsom Tabs Advisor To Lead State’s Public Utilities Commission

Sacramento, CA — A senior advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom is in line to become the new leader of the influential California Public Utilities Commission.

The Governor has nominated Alice Reynolds to replace Marybel Batjer. The five-member commission regulates utility companies, telecommunications, rail, water and transportation companies. Batjer has led the commission since 2019 and is retiring at the end of the year. Reynolds has been a senior advisor on energy policy for both Governor Newsom and former Governor Jerry Brown. She also was the Deputy Secretary for Law Enforcement and General Counsel for the California Environmental Protection Agency from 2011 to 2017.

Newsom states, “As my lead energy policy expert, Alice has been indispensable in our work to move California toward a cleaner, affordable and reliable energy future.”

The position requires legislative confirmation. The salary is around $230,000 annually.