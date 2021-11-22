COVID Cases Again Declining In California

Governor Gavin Newsom Talks About COVID-19 View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom was upbeat when providing an update on the current state of COVID-19.

Just over a month ago, when the autumn season arrived, the state started to see an uptick in new cases and hospitalizations.

At a press conference this morning, Newsom stated, “In the last 10 or 11 days, we have seen some stability and good signs. That is good news. In fact, today, we (California) lay claim to having the lowest positivity rate in the United States of America, 1.9-percent.”

Newsom argued that California should celebrate the success, but not “let the guard down” ahead of the holiday period.

Newsom said 91-percent of Californians over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the vaccine. He added that 450,000 vaccines have now been administered for the 5-11 age group. In addition, 4.9-million Californians have received a booster.

He encouraged holdouts to consider getting the vaccine, and also recommended people continue to wear masks in larger social settings.