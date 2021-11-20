Clear
42.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Local Healthy Kids Survey Results

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora High School - Archive Photo

Sonora High School - Archive Photo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will focus on the results a survey that looks at issues ranging from drug use to thoughts of suicide among students.

This weekend’s radio show will dive into the Healthy Kids Survey that was conducted locally and statewide.

Tuolumne County youth reported higher rates in many concerning categories than the state average. On hand to provide an overview and insight will be Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker and her office’s Director of Differentiated Assistance and Grant Programs Rob Egger. In addition to detailing the report, they will talk about local actions to address these issues in hopes of making positive change.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 