Local Healthy Kids Survey Results

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will focus on the results a survey that looks at issues ranging from drug use to thoughts of suicide among students.

This weekend’s radio show will dive into the Healthy Kids Survey that was conducted locally and statewide.

Tuolumne County youth reported higher rates in many concerning categories than the state average. On hand to provide an overview and insight will be Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker and her office’s Director of Differentiated Assistance and Grant Programs Rob Egger. In addition to detailing the report, they will talk about local actions to address these issues in hopes of making positive change.