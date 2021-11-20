Projected 50% Student Attendance Loss Due To State’s Vaccine Mandate

Calaveras County Office of Education View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – A joint letter from Calaveras County Superintendents heading to Governor Gavin Newsom purports that the state vaccine mandate requiring all students to get the COVID-19 vaccine to attend school in-person will hurt attendance.

The letter comes after the boards of both Calaveras Unified School District and Mark Twain Union Elementary School District voted in the past two weeks against enforcing the mandate. The letter was released to the public via email by the Calaveras County Office of Education today (Friday, Nov. 19) stating that the superintendents “want to encourage parents and families to contact their representatives.” It is addressed to the governor, state health officials and Mother Lode Senator Andreas Borgeas, and Assemblymember Frank Bigelow.

The superintendents claim in the letter, “We have been very successful in keeping our schools open with the current mask and testing protocols; however, this directive will put the districts of Calaveras County in jeopardy. Our initial analysis indicates we could lose 50% or more of our students from in-person instruction and/or enrollment in our schools as well as a potential loss of staff. If either of these happens, it will dramatically impact the staffing and funding for our schools and will put all of them in financial distress or ruin.”

They end the letter that is signed by all the county superintendents stating, “It is imperative that you hear our request: The Superintendents of Calaveras County Schools ask that the State of California maintains the medical, religious, and personal exemptions with regard to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement.”

Click here to view the letter in its entirety.