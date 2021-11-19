Prescribed Burn Smoke May Be Visible On HWY 108

Mi Wok Road Fall 2021 Prescribed Burn map-burn area in purple View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Smoke may be visible in the Tuolumne area and on Highway 108 at the end of this month due to a forest prescribed burn.

Stanislaus National Forest officials will be setting ablaze a total of 58 acres for the South 108 Underburn (Units 9) prescribed burn on the Mi Wok Ranger District. They give the exact location of Unit 9 as approximately 1-mile East of Ponderosa Hills, along Forest Road 2N09, in the vicinity of Mt. Provo. The burn is expected to last two days and is contingent on weather, fuel moisture, and air quality.

The fuels will be treated with low-intensity fire, with the size of the burn to be about 25 acres each day. The objective of the burn is to reduce the buildup of flammable forest fuels to protect life and property in the community of Ponderosa Hills and North Fork of the Tuolumne River watershed.

In addition to the smoke visible along Highway 108, down canyon drift smoke may be visible in the evening and early morning in the North Fork of the Tuolumne River Canyon. Forest fire officials ask the public to not report this smoke as a wildland fire.