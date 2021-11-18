Delays For Motorists On HWY 4

HWY 4 roadwork map View Photo

Avery, CA – A lane closure on Highway 4 in the Avery area of Calaveras County tomorrow will cause delays for travelers.

Caltrans District 10 crews will be conducting utility work on a section of the roadway between Avery and Murphys. The highway will be down to one lane with flaggers directing traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, November 19th. The span of one-way traffic is just west of Horseshoe Drive and near the Calaveras Ranger Station.

Drivers should expect delays of up to 10 minutes. Caltrans asks motorists to use alternative routes whenever possible. If that is not an option, they suggest travelers leave extra time to get to their destination. Additionally, drivers are asked to obey all signage and flaggers’ directions and to slow down while in the cone zones.

Caltrans noted that the work is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather conditions, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.