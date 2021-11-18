Groveland Looking To Improve Mary Laveroni Park And Surrounding Area

Groveland Park Plan View Photos

Groveland, CA — The Groveland Community Services District has drafted some preliminary ideas that could be incorporated into a master plan for Mary Laveroni Park and the surrounding area. The district would like to hear what the public wishes and desires.

In addition to the existing park, the district owns 250 acres adjacent to it. Officials are developing a master plan that can be used to attract potential state or federal grants. Aspects could include climbing structures, an amphitheater, disc golf, trails, bird watching platforms, covered picnic areas and new restrooms.

This Saturday volunteers with GCSD will set up a tent outside Around the Horn Brewing Company on Highway 120 so that anyone can review the various concepts and give input.

GCSD Administrative Services Manager Jennifer Flores states, “The community has identified a large number of really amazing park improvements that serve the needs of our population and could be one hundred percent paid for with grant funding, if awarded.”

The district says the goal is to enhance local recreational opportunities and tourism. The public event on Saturday (November 20) is from 11am-7pm.

Click on the image box to see some of the ideas which will be presented.