Mid-November Events Planned In The Mother Lode

There are several events planned today and this weekend. Tonight, Thursday, November 18th at 6pm the Modesto Junior College men’s basketball team is playing against Columbia College at Columbia College. Today is also Taco night at the Sonora Elks Club as detailed here.

Agatha Christie’s Murder Mystery will be presented by the Bret Harte Advanced Drama Class at the High School’s Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7pm.

Sierra Repertory at the East Sonora Theater has been performing Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express which will continue through November 28. At the Columbia Fallon House Theater, it is opening night today for Meet Me in St. Louis, A Live Radio Play. Performances go through December 19th as detailed here.

The Crafty Chicks Road Show Vintage Flea & Craft Fair will be at the Calaveras Fairgrounds in Angels Camp will feature 75+ local artisans. The handcrafted, vintage, re-purposed items, plus food trucks are available for a $2 admission fee, kids 12 and under are free and so is parking.

Saturday is the Tulloch Lake South Shore Fishing Tournament of Champions team event. Check-in is 5:30 to 6:30am for the 10-hour event, hosted by the Central Valley 17/90 Bass Club.

Saturday at 11am Fall into the Holidays Fundraiser for Chester & Push Horse Rescue. BBQ lunch- Horseback Rides- Holiday Photos with the horses- Auction- Raffle- Tickets and other details are in the event listing.

The Pajama Drive for Grandma’s House continues, details are here. The letters to Santa giveaway is going strong, Santa’s official North Pole Mail vehicle will be in the Sonora Christmas parade on Friday, November 26th as detailed here.

Help the St. Matthew Lutheran Church put together Holiday Gift Bags for the needy to be given to Interfaith Friday from 9:00 am to noon as detailed here.

The Christian Heights Church 27th annual “FREE Thanksgiving Meal with all the Trimmings” will be held November 24th and up in Arnold the Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge is also hosting a Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner.