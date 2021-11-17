Burning Planned In West Point

CAL Fire logo View Photo

West Point, CA — Smoke will be visible from a prescribed burn that CAL Fire is planning to ignite on Thursday.

Officials will be setting fuels on fire in an effort to reduce vegetation buildup in that area. The Winton Schaad Vegetation Management site is in the northeastern portion of Calaveras County. The burn will get underway at 10am on Thursday and will be completed by around six o’clock tomorrow evening.

Additional burning at that site will take place over the winter and spring months, depending on conditions. On scene tomorrow will be four engines, a fire crew, and other cooperating agencies.