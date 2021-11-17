Cloudy
CDD’s Development And Permit Counters Closed Next Week

By B.J. Hansen
Albert N Francisco Building

Sonora, CA — A closure next week impacts anyone wishing to receive a permit through the Tuolumne County Community Development Department’s permit desk.

The development and permit counter will be closed this coming Monday through Wednesday to allow extra time for staff to process building, environmental health and planning permits.

It impacts those seeking permits or information related to environmental health, land use, building, code compliance, or housing programs.

Then the entire office will also be closed on Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Public Works Department (surveying, engineering, roads and solid waste) will remain open on Monday through Wednesday.

For additional information, you can contact the Tuolumne County Community Development Department at 209-533-5633.

