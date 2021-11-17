Visible Smoke On HWY 108 A Prescribed Burn

Cal fire Truck View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Travelers seeing smoke along Highway 108 in the Sierra Village area of Tuolumne County need not be alarmed.

CAL Fire is conducting a prescribed burn that began today and will last through Thursday (Nov. 18) at the Shiloh Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) site. It is located in the area of Prospect Drive and Placer Avenue and burning operations will be performed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day weather and conditions permitting. The exact amount of acreage to be burned was not given.

CAL Fire officials relay the burn is “designed to reduce forest fuels in strategic locations within the project area and provide live-fire training in preparation for the upcoming fire season.” They detailed that additional prescribed burns within the project area are anticipated to take place in the future also depending upon fuel and weather conditions. Resources assigned to the burn include four engines and one fire crew.