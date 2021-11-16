Head Of CAL Fire Retiring

CAL Fire Chief Thom Porter View Photo

Sonora, CA — Chief Tom Porter, the head of CAL Fire over the past three years, will be stepping down next month.

During Porter’s time in the post, California has witnessed some of the worst fire seasons on record. Governor Gavin Newsom has put out a statement thanking Porter for this service, saying, “Californians are fortunate to have had his steadfast leadership guiding our preparedness, response and recovery efforts.”

Porter joined the agency in 1999 after working in the timber industry as a forester in California, Oregon and Washington. His past roles have included being chief for the San Diego Unit, chief of the Southern Region, and chief of Strategic Planning. He was appointed head of CAL Fire by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2018 following the retirement of former chief Ken Pimlott.

Porter announced yesterday he will retire at the end of next month. His successor has not been announced.