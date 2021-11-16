Supervisors Split On Enforcing State’s COVID Vaccine Directives

Tuolumne Supervisors Meeting View Photo

Sonora, CA — The State of California is requiring employees in certain sectors to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and/or test weekly.

There are medical and religious exemptions allowed. At the county government level, the order impacts employees and volunteers who work at Behavioral Health, Public Health, Facilities Maintenance, Human Resources, Information Technology and Personal Care Assistants.

The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve the vaccine mandates and testing policies laid out by the state for those impacted county government employees and volunteers. Those in favor were supervisors David Goldemberg, Ryan Campbell and Jaron Brandon. Those opposed were Anaiah Kirk and Kathleen Haff. Supervisors Kirk and Haff have been vocally against vaccine mandates at recent meetings.

Click here to view the full board memo.