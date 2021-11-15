Cloudy
Crash In Tuolumne County Kills Copperopolis Man

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County, CA — A Calaveras County man died in an early Sunday morning crash.

It happened just after 2:30am on Highway 120 near Gold Springs Road. The CHP reports that 57-year-old William Reeves of Copperopolis drifted into the center median and struck a road marker. His 2014 Buick Sedan overturned.

Reeves was pronounced dead at the scene by arriving first responders. The CHP reports that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol or drugs were NOT suspected of being a factor in the crash.

Highway 120 near Green Springs Road

Highway 120 near Green Springs Road 37.841784, -120.524483

