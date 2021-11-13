Update: Escaped Debris Burn In Forest Meadows

Cal fire Truck View Photo

Update at 12:40 p.m.: Fire crews have contained an escaped debris burn in the 180 block of Dogwood Drive near Buckthorn Drive near the Forest Meadows Golf Course north of Murphys in Calaveras County. CAL Fire estimates the size of the fire is one acre. A small crew will remain on the scene mopping up for the next hour.

Today is a no-burn day and that information can be easily found by going to the mml.com homepage anytime to check the status, as it is updated daily.

Update at 12:15 p.m.: Fire crews are working an escaped debris burn in the Forest Meadows area north of Murphys in Calaveras County. CAL Fire reports that firefighters are making progress on the grass fire north of Murphys in Calaveras County. The flames escaped into some grass and brush in the 180 block of Dogwood Drive near Buckthorn Drive near the Forest Meadows Golf Course. The blaze remains an acre in size.

Original post at 11:40 a.m.: Forest Meadows, CA — Fire crews are heading to an escaped debris burn in the Forest Meadows area north of Murphys in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports that the flames spread to nearby vegetation in the 180 block of Dogwood Drive near Buckthorn Drive near the Forest Meadows Golf Course. Dispatch details that the blaze is one acre in size and moving at a slow to moderate rate of spread. Currently, there is no word as to whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.