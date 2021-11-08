Mostly Clear
Shooting Investigation Underway In Arnold

By B.J. Hansen
Arnold, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured an unidentified male in the 1800 block of Highway 4 in Arnold.

It happened at around nine o’clock last night. Lt. Greg Stark with the Sheriff’s Office says that the male was shot in the lower body and then transported to a valley trauma center for treatment.

Responding detectives were told that there was some type of disagreement that occurred, and the shooting stemmed from it. No arrests have been made, and officials say no further information is immediately available. We will pass along more details about the investigation as they become available.

