Ring In Holidays With U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

Sonora, CA – What better way to ring in the holiday season than bringing the whole family to see the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in Sonora tomorrow afternoon.

The semi carrying the 84-foot white fir harvested from the Six Rivers National Forest near Eureka is expected to roll down South Washington Street/Highway 49 on Wednesday (Nov. 3), between 4-5 p.m. It will be escorted by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse on horseback and followed by Sonora’s newest fire engine with Santa Claus on board and engines from both Tuolumne County and Stanislaus National Forest fire departments, as earlier reported here.

Sonora Police note that while no road closures will be in place, motorists can expect temporary delays along the route from Highway 108 to Stockton Road. City leaders encourage the public to line the street to cheer on the traveling tree as it makes its way to Washington D.C. Sonora is one of nineteen stops on its cross-country trek, which can be followed by clicking here. A close-up view of the tree will be available from 5-7 p.m. at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds on Stockton Street in Sonora where there will be activities.

“We’re hoping for a good crowd,” shared District 4 Supervisor Kathleen Haff at today’s board meeting. Haff added, “Lots of things in store. It’s a family event, very fun, something we can all rally around, so I hope to see everybody there.”