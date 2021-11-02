GOP: Democrat Policies Are Hurting America’s Energy Industry

Microphone and US Flag View Photo

Congressman Bruce Westerman (AR-04) delivered this week’s Republican Address.

Westerman was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The address primarily was on how Democrat policies are hurting America’s energy industry at the benefit of adversaries like China.

Westerman said that while Democrats’ social spending bill aims to further reduce America’s energy independence and increase costs, Republicans are promoting innovations and solutions to reduce costs and increase abundance.

Although a full printed copy of the Address was not provided, Westerman did say that, “We should be focusing on energy that is reliable, low-cost, and clean. We’ve got to put American innovation into play so that countries around the world copy our technology.

Right now, while [Democrats] are pushing terrible policies that would do harm to America, countries like China are building more coal-fired plants. Last year, China built 38 gigawatts of coal power plants. That’s one large coal plant every week. They’re building these plants so they can have the electricity to do the manufacturing to make the stuff to ship to America. We’ve got this backwards.”

