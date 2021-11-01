Vehicle Searches Uncover Drugs In Valley Springs

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo View Photo

Valley Springs, CA– On October 15th, shortly after midnight, a Calaveras County Canine Deputy was conducting a patrol of the Valley Springs area when a suspicious vehicle with no license plate was spotted parked near a closed business on Nove Way. The deputy contacted the driver, suspect 43-year-old William Alexander Brenton from San Francisco. During the initial conversation, the deputy deployed his K-9 partner to check the vehicle for illegal drugs. During the search, K-9 Nox located approximately 39.81 grams of methamphetamine and 24 hypodermic needles. The suspect was charged with misdemeanor drug possession, issued a citation, and released.

Eight days later on October 23, at about 10:20 pm, deputies were conducting an additional patrol of the West Point Veterans Hall when they observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the front parking lot. The deputy questioned the driver, suspect Brenton, on why he parked his vehicle at a closed establishment. During the contact, the deputy located 33.8 grams of methamphetamine and 1 hypodermic needle and drug sale-related paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested without incident and booked into county jail on felony transportation and misdemeanor drug charges. He is being held on a $30,000.00 bail.