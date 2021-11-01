Council To Discuss Energy Action Committee And Vision Sonora

Sonora City Council Chambers View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council is scheduled to ratify the Mayor’s appointment of two new members to the Vision Sonora Committee.

The city leaders will vote to formally approve Charles Segerstrom and Laurie Lehman to the committee that makes recommendations related to Vision Sonora beautification and improvement projects.

In addition, the council will vote on whether to create an Energy Action Committee. In 2018 the city approved a plan designed to reduce the energy use by local government. You can find the 75-page document here. It was prepared by the Sierra Business Council and supported by PG&E. However, it was noted at the time that the city did not have the financial resources to implement the roadmap. The committee could look at ways to move some of the capital projects forward.

In addition, the council will discuss the use of remote teleconferencing to council and committee meetings, and related Brown Act provisions, over the next month.

The open session portion of the meeting starts at 5pm at Sonora City Hall.