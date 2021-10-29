Tuolumne County’s Blue Zones Project Launched

Blue Zones Project View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on the newly announced Blue Zones Project in Tuolumne County.

The goal is to help local residents live more fulfilling and longer lives. It is being launched in several Northern California communities served by Adventist Health.

President of Adventist Health Sonora, Michelle Fuentes, says, “As we continue to address the societal challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision to introduce Blue Zones Project to Tuolumne County comes at an especially critical time. Adventist Health sees this initiative as an essential step in helping all community members move forward in environments that support their health and sense of connection while also promoting resiliency.”

Ben Leedle, the CEO of Blue Zones, and co-founder of the Blue Zones project, says, “We know that communities with greater well-being have lower healthcare costs, higher productivity levels, are more resilient, and are recognized among the best places to live, work and play. The Blue Zones model lifts well-being at the community level by making healthy choices easier, and we look forward to collaborating with local community leaders and stakeholders in empowering everyone in Tuolumne County to live better and longer lives.”

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the Executive Director of the Tuolumne County Blue Zones Project, Tyler Summersett.

Summersett says Blue Zones is based on the research of National Geographic fellow and best-selling author Dan Buettner. Blue Zones is a first-of-its-kind population health initiative designed to help communities become healthier by optimizing public policy, social connections, and spaces where people spend the most time.

Summersett will explain the details on this weekend’s program.