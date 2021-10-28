Escaped Debris Burn In Wallace

Cal fire Truck View Photo

Wallace, CA — Ground crews quickly got a handle on an escaped debris burn in the Wallace area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports the flames spread from the burn pile to some nearby grass on a property in the 10500 block of South Camanche Parkway near Limestone and State drives, south of Lake Camanche and north of Highway 12. She added that within minutes of their arrival, firefighters were able to stop the flames forward rate of spread at one acre. All incoming resources have been called off the blaze. Crews will remain on scene working to fully contain the blaze and then will be mopping up for a couple of hours.