Many Events Planned For Halloween In The Mother Lode

There are many Halloween events planned in the Mother Lode and several outdoor activities.

Tomorrow, Friday, October 29th, is the ATCAA Drive-Up Trick or Treat event. The event will provide information about their services which include getting help with food, housing, utilities, budgeting and their youth, parent, infant and preschool programs. It starts at 11am with event location details in the event listing here.

MotherLode Car Wash is hosting a scary drive-thru Halloween experience for $20 tonight and every night from 7pm to 9:30pm through Halloween.

At the West Side Memorial Park join Tuolumne Parks and Recreation District for trick-or-treating fun. The event starts at 4:30pm on Friday as detailed here.

There is still time to donate to the Angels Camp candy drive today and tomorrow, details are here.

With the shorter days check out the stars at 7pm with the docent volunteers at Calaveras Big Trees. Docents will be sharing information and telling stories as everyone gazes at the night sky. Two telescopes and astronomical binoculars will give you a closer look at the moon, planets and deep-sky objects. More details are here.

If becoming a California Naturalists interests you, register to get more information via a zoom meeting on Friday as detailed here.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is hosting a drive-thru Halloween event called Terror in the Trainyard. Cars are welcome with a $5 charge for a route of ghostly and otherworldly fright along the tracks. Details are here.

Friday is also the Sonora Elks Halloween Dinner Party. Costumes are preferred, the public is welcome with reservations, dinner is a caldron of hearty witches beef stew (homemade), slime salad, bat bread and deadly ghostly dessert. Details about the event are in our event calendar here.

At 11am on Saturday is the Moose Lodge Trunk or Treat in the parking lot for the children of the community. In addition to trick or treating there will be face painting, games, prizes, candy, and more. Information is in our event listing here.

There is a Multi-Family Rummage Sale at Sonora Methodist Church from 8am to 2pm on Saturday as detailed here.

Saturday at 11:30am is the Big Trees North Grove Guided Walk. Details are here.

Meet up with the Youth Mountain Biking group at Tuttletown Recreation Area at 1pm on Saturday to enjoy the trails. Details are here.

The 3rd Annual Trick or Treat on Main Street in Angels Camp begins at noon on Saturday as detailed here. The City of Sonora is not hosting their trick or treat event in downtown but they do have the permit for the Christmas Parade from CalTrans and are accepting parade entries now.

In Columbia enjoy Boo Boulevard in the Historic Park. Activities, including a parade, begin at 3pm as detailed here.

The Black Hat Foundation is hosting a Drive-Thru Tri-Tip Dinner and On-line auction fundraiser, ticket and auction details are here.

Sierra Repertory is performing Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. Opening week shows are 6:30 pm Thursday and Friday, Oct 28nd and 29rd. and there will be shows Saturday at 2pm and 7pm, Sunday at 2pm, Wednesday at noon, Thursday at 2 pm, and Friday at 7 pm for four weeks ending on November 28th.

Lastly, on Halloween Day which is Sunday, the Sonora Action Sports Park will be hosting their first skate competition: Halloween Bash. Pre-register if you are 18 and older, parents can register minors in person there will be a costume contest, raffle, and of course candy. Details and location are in our event listing here.