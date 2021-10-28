Clear
Emergency Tree Removal To Close Sonora Roadway

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Works is implementing an emergency road closure in Sonora due to needed tree removal.

The work will require a full closure of Crystal Falls Drive at American River Drive, according to Tuolumne County Public Works officials. A local company, Nate’s Tree Service, has been hired to complete the tree removal operations.

The emergency work will require a full closure of Crystal Falls Drive at American River Drive north of Highway 108. The roadway will be shut down on Thursday (Oct. 28), from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A detour route is in place with signage directing traffic.

County roads officials ask motorists to obey all signage and to use caution near the cone zone.

