Man On Probation Found With Stolen Gun

CCSO patrol car View Photo

Burson, CA — Two guns were discovered in the home of a Burson man already on probation and both were accessible to young children living in the residence, according to investigators.

Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputies along with the probation department conducted a probation check on a property in the 3000 block of Burson Road on Friday (Oct. 22). During a search of the residence, one rifle, a revolver and several rounds of live ammunition in multiple calibers were found unsecured in the home.

Possession of the firearms by the suspect, 38-year-old Vincent James Anicola, was against the terms of his probation and in violation of a valid domestic violence restraining order, according to probation officials. A close inspection of the rifle along with a records check revealed it was reported stolen in 2019 from a residence in Valley Springs.

Anicola was arrested without incident for several felony violations related to his probation in terms of having firearms and misdemeanor willful cruelty to a child and possessing stolen property. He is being held without bail. Sheriff’s officials relayed no further information on this case is available at this time.