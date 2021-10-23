Help SPD Start A Four-Legged Unit

Logo for K 9 contest View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department (SPD) is one of 13 departments statewide vying for a piece of a $25,000 K9 grant and the public can help them seal the deal.

All individuals have to do is continue voting for the SPD in the Aftermath K9 Grant contest. Aftermath is a crime and trauma cleanup company. It has been awarding grants for over ten years that are used to offset the costs associated with creating, running, and maintaining a K9 unit.

The contest is open to police departments across the nation. Those competing for the funds are broken up into states. Sonora is in the California Region K9 Grant Voting group. The department does not have a K9 unit and If they get some of that cash it will go towards starting one.

The public can determine who gets the largest or even a piece of the grant by voting online once a day every day through Tuesday, Oct. 26th. Click here to vote or on the company’s social media platforms (Instagram-@aftermathk9grant, Facebook-@aftermathcares).

The winners will be named on Thursday, Oct. 28th. To date, almost $250,000 in grants have been awarded to K9 units nationwide.