Stretch Of South Forest Road In Sonora Closed

By B.J. Hansen
Tree down on Forest Road in Sonora

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that a tree has crashed into a utility line on South Forest Road.

Because of the incident, a stretch of South Forest Road will be closed for an extended period. If you are turning onto South Forest Road from Highway 49/Stockton Road, the closure starts just past the Adventist Health Sonora Medical clinics, and coming from the opposite end, the closure starts at Sylvan Drive. You will need to avoid the area. Be prepared for a delay.

South Forest Road

South Forest Road 37.980866, -120.390415 (Directions)

