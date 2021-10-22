Milestone Reached On Caldor Fire

Caldor Fire Repair Work View Photo

El Dorado County, CA — Snow this week covered the western edge of the Caldor Fire that earlier threatened the Lake Tahoe area, and rain fell on the eastern side.

Officials say the fire is now 100-percent contained. More heavy rain and snow should be anticipated this weekend. The fire ignited on August 14 and burned 221,835 acres. The cause has not been released. The fire destroyed over 1,000 structures, including 770 homes. At one point, the South Lake Tahoe resort community was evacuated.

Officials say the fire will likely smolder in some areas throughout the winter. Repairs are being made within the footprint with the hope of preventing erosion and flooding over the coming months.