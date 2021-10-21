October Events And Fundraisers

There are several events and fundraisers planned in the Mother Lode. Tonight is AC After Hours in Downtown Angels Camp. Every third Thursday of the month visitors are welcome to the evening event with various activities including craft workshops. Tonight is also the Sonora Elks Lodge’s Taco Night.

Saturday morning the Hilltop Church off Stockton Street in Sonora is hosting its annual Breakfast and Raffle Fundraiser for Operation Christmas Child. Details are in the event listing. The Sonora Methodist Church is hosting a Multi-Family Rummage Sale as detailed here.

Saturday is the 11th Annual The Walking Dead Sonora Zombie Walk Fundraiser for ATCAA Food Bank of Jamestown. The costume event will be held in the Linoberg Street public area. More details are in the event listing here.

Calaveras and Tuolumne are hosting drug take-back events. Calaveras’ annual “Drop the Drugs” is Saturday from 10am to 2pm at the Office of Education in Angels Camp and at Toyon Middle School in San Andreas as detailed here. Tuolumne County’s Prescription Take-Back Day is also Saturday from 10am to 2pm the event will be at the Sonora Public Library as detailed here.

The Frogtown Classic BMX Days are at the Calaveras Fairgrounds in Angels Camp this weekend. There will be Old School Style Racing on the original “Frogtown” UBR national downhill track, vintage and modern bike classes, Gary Turner BMX Triple Crown Bike Show and a Vintage BMX Swap Meet. The schedule of events is in the event listing here.

At Ironstone Friday and Saturday performances of the 1925 Phantom of the Opera will star Lon Chaney and feature Dave Moreno on the Alhambra Pipe Organ and Opera Singer Kerri Scott. The event includes a buffet dinner, popcorn, and the show for $35 per person.

Indigeny continues to celebrate the harvest season every Saturday from 11am to 4pm in October.

Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce Member is hosting an event to increase awareness and support around fighting Breast Cancer. Breasts, Books & Bubbly will be on Saturday, October 23 at 6:00 pm. More details on tickets and raffle information are in the event listing here.

The Angels Camp Police Department is participating in a nationwide initiative known as Faith and Blue. According to organizers, the Angels Camp Police Department is excited to join First Baptist Church in Angels Camp for their first-ever Faith and Blue event on Saturday at 3pm during the Trunk ‘n Treat event being hosted by the church. More details are in the event listing here. More Halloween Trick or Treat events are happening next weekend and listed in our events calendar.

Next weekend is the 13th Annual All Hallows Faire at the Calaveras Fairgrounds in Angels Camp will be Celebrating Celtic New Years on Sat and Dia De los Muertos on Sun. Live Music, Stage Shows, Dancers, Costume Performers with themed encampments, Food and Libation, Vendors, Costume Contests with prizes, Trick or Treating, and more.