Sonora Marches Ahead With Its Christmas Parade Plans

2020 Unofficial Sonora Christmas Parade View Photo

Sonora, CA – Despite no approval from Caltrans yet, Sonora City officials are moving ahead with this year’s Christmas Parade plans.

“It’s something we all look forward to each year,” noted Community Development Director Rachelle Kellogg. It’s a lot of work to put on. It’s all hands on deck. All departments are out working, but it’s a nice way to celebrate the season.”

Today city leaders announced the 38th Annual Historic Downtown Sonora Christmas Parade date, Friday, November 26, starting at 6 p.m., and where to find applications to be in the parade.

“We want to be ready,” said Kellogg. “We can’t wait. If we wait it will be too late for people to get their applications in, so we are moving forward as if it’s going to be planned as scheduled.”

With the COVID pandemic numbers still an issue in Tuolumne County, all those in the parade will be required to wear a mask. As for individuals lining Washington Street to see the parade, Kellogg acknowledges, “We don’t have the personnel to enforce COVID protocols. We will advise people of the rules to mask, practice social distancing and don’t come if you’re not feeling well.”

Regarding what is the next step if Caltrans denies the city’s application, Kellogg admits, “I don’t know if there is an appeals process, we’ve never got to that level. I guess we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Click here for parade applications, rules and deadlines.