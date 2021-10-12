Gilliam Road Bridge To Close For Repairs

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Valley Springs, CA–Starting on Monday, October 18th, Public works will begin the task of replacing the timber decking on the Gilliam Road Bridge over Youngs Creek. The goal is to replace the existing deck that is reportedly in a state of decay with new non-treated timber decking to provide safe passage for vehicles. This is a one-lane bridge and the timber decking is designed to accommodate vehicles up to 7 tons. The deck will also include timber planks along the wheel lines as protective wearing surfaces.

Public Works has contracted with Cole Tiscornia Constriction to complete this work. Crews will be working in the area from 10-18-2021 through 10-22-21 between the hours of 7:00 am and 5:00 pm. The bridge will be fully closed during that time and the public must use detours during construction. All the work will be taking place on the bridge deck with no anticipated ground disturbances within the streambed. Extra measures have been taken to ensure that no material enters the streambed below the bridge.

If the public has any questions about this project they are encouraged to call Calaveras County Public Works Department at 209-754-6402.