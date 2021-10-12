Law Enforcement Rings Alarm Over Vehicle Gun Thefts

Sonora, CA– According to Tuolumne County Sheriffs, there has been a recent local uptick in guns stolen from inside vehicles. Over the last week, the Sheriff’s office has seen an increase in this type of crime, in almost all reported instances, the firearms are unsecured.

Tuolumne County Sheriff wishes to remind the public to lock their vehicles at all times and additionally about the importance of proper legal storage and transportation of firearms in a vehicle. California Penal Code 25140 states

“A person shall, when leaving a handgun in an unattended vehicle, lock the handgun in the vehicle’s trunk, lock the handgun in a locked container and place the container out of plain view, or lock the handgun in a locked container that is permanently affixed to the vehicle’s interior and not in plain view. ‘Locked Container’ means a secure container that is fully enclosed and locked by a padlock, keylock, combination lock, or similar locking device. The term “locked container” does not include the utility or glove compartment of a motor vehicle.”

The goal of law enforcement is for people to obey these guidelines and remove firearms from the hands of criminals.