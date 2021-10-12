Update: Tuesday Power Outages In Mother Lode

Update at 6:38am: There are some school delays related to the power outages. Click here for the latest information.

Original story posted at 6:14am: Arnold, CA — In the greater Arnold area of Calaveras County over 3,200 are without electricity. The outage started at 4:35am and full restoration is anticipated by 11:45am. PG&E confirms it was not a planned power outage (PSPS), but states it was “weather-related.”

In the Groveland area there are still over 2,500 customers who lost power yesterday afternoon at around 4:25pm. The outage started shortly after a vehicle accident in that area. PG&E reports that it is unclear when that outage will be repaired.