Clear
44.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Tuesday Power Outages In Mother Lode

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Power Outages

Power Outages

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 6:38am: There are some school delays related to the power outages. Click here for the latest information.

Original story posted at 6:14am: Arnold, CA — In the greater Arnold area of Calaveras County over 3,200 are without electricity. The outage started at 4:35am and full restoration is anticipated by 11:45am. PG&E confirms it was not a planned power outage (PSPS), but states it was “weather-related.”

In the Groveland area there are still over 2,500 customers who lost power yesterday afternoon at around 4:25pm. The outage started shortly after a vehicle accident in that area. PG&E reports that it is unclear when that outage will be repaired.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 