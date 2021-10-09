Storm Damage Repairs Will Close Sonora Roadway

Road closed sign View Photo

Columbia, CA – A roadway east of Columbia and Yankee Hill will be shut down all next week for storm damage repairs.

The work will require a full closure of 5 Mile Creek Road beginning Monday, October 11th through Friday, October 22nd. Tuolumne County road crews will be working between the intersection of Yankee Hill and continue 0.25 miles south during the daylight hours.

Detour signs will be posted. County road officials ask motorists to observe all the signage and slow down near the work areas as there will be plenty of personnel and heavy equipment in the area. They add that travelers should find an alternative route if possible.