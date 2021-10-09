Gridiron Wins For Both Sonora And Summerville

Wildcats Logo Sonora High School View Photo

Sonora Game written by: Zeb Drivdahl

Sonora beat host Calaveras 64-22 Friday night in a game that started close before turning into a blowout.

Calaveras received the opening kickoff and quickly had the Wildcat defense on its heels, surprising them with a pass-heavy attack. Calaveras marched down the field and notched the first score of the game on a 22-yard pass from QB Travis Byrd to Ryan Starr. Sonora answered on their first drive, needing less than 2 minutes of game time before QB Bradley Curnow found Jared Franklin for an 11-yard touchdown reception. The Sonora defense forced a quick 3 and out, but the Wildcats fumbled on the first play of the next possession, giving Calaveras the ball at midfield. Calaveras continued the pass-heavy attack, capping their drive with a 21-yard TD pass. A broken play on the point after led to a 2-point conversion, giving Calaveras a 15-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Cooper Moburg answered for the Wildcats on their next drive with a big run for 22 yards followed by an 11-yard touchdown scamper. The two-point conversion failed, putting the score at 15-13. Calaveras fumbled on their next position near midfield and the Wildcats recovered. On the ensuing drive, a Chance Pimentel catch and run converted a crucial third down, moving the ball to the Calaveras 1 yard line before Erin Greenway punched it in and gave Sonora their first lead of the game. Another stop by the Sonora defense gave the Wildcats the ball with 2 minutes left in the half and two timeouts. A series of quick throws, including a 29-yard reception to Pimentel, put the Wildcats on the 1 yard with no timeouts and 10 seconds remaining. Snapping the ball with one second left in the half, Curnow handed off to Greenway who punched it in for the touchdown. Greenway converted the 2-point attempt to put Sonora up 28-15 at the half.

The second half was all Wildcats, as they took the opening possession in for a touchdown on a 1-yard keeper from Curnow and never looked back. The Wildcats defense held Calaveras to a single second-half touchdown, with Tyler Sells and Roger Alderman providing constant pressure and batted passes. More touchdowns from Kade Clifton, Kenny Scott, and 2 by Cooper Moburg sealed the blowout win.

Sonora improves to 4-3 and 2-0 in league play. The Wildcats are off next week and will host 6-1 Argonaut at home in two weeks with the Mother Lode League title at stake.

Summerville game written by: Mike Woicicki

On Friday the Summerville Bears upped their season record to 3 and 2 by defeating Amador High 20 to 6. The game started on a bad note for the Bears as a high long snap fumble gave Amador the ball on the Bears’ 3-yard line. Two plays later the score was Amador 6, Bears 0, just 2 minutes into the game. After 20 minutes of basically defensive football, the Bears took the lead into halftime with a 67-yard pitch and pass to Dean Trimeloni for a 67-yard touchdown and the extra point.

The second half was also a defensive struggle until the waning minutes of the fourth quarter when Summerville’s Robert Burciaga burst around the left end for 53 yards down to the 5-yard line. The next play Burciaga ran off tackle for the score.

The final touchdown for the Bears came on a 23-yard Jordan Cribbs’ quarterback keeper as the game ended. The player of the game was awarded to Jordan Cribbs, who played quarterback for the first time this year and ran for 90 yards on 11 carries and completed 5 of 9 passes for 45 yards. Next week Summerville will travel to face Argonaut.