Shoulder Work On HWY 49 All Next Week

Road work with flagger View Photo

Sonora, CA – All next week travelers can expect delays on Highway 49 in Sonora, but luckily, only at night.

Caltrans crews will be performing shoulder work, between Dane Lane to O’Hara Drive beginning Monday, October 11th, and running through Friday, October 15th. The hours of operation are from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. The cone zone will be down to one-way traffic controls with flaggers directing motorists.

During those hours drivers should expect10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible, according to Caltrans. They add that this work is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, materials, and construction-related issues.

Caltrans asks motorists to be work zone alert and watch out for personnel and equipment in the cone zones.