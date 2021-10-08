TCSO Investigating Suspicious Death

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — A body was located on Thursday at the Purely Storage facility located on Eagle Ridge Road in the Sonora area.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the situation, and has put out a statement that detectives have determined the death to be “suspicious.”

Adding, “An autopsy will be scheduled to determine who the decedent is. No other information will be released at this time as this investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with tips related to the case is asked to call Detective Jeff Lee at 209-694-2955.