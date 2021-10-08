Mother Lode League Matchups Tonight

Sonora, CA — In high school football, both the Summerville Bears and Sonora Wildcats will be on the road this evening.

The Sonora Wildcats are 3-3 on the season, and 1-0 in Mother Lode League play. They are tied with Argonaut at the top of the league standings. Tonight the Wildcats will travel to San Andreas to face league rival Calaveras who is 1-4 overall and 0-1 in league play.

Summerville is 2-2 overall and will have its first Mother Lode League matchup this evening against 0-6 Amador.

Next week Summerville will travel to face Argonaut. Sonora High will be on a bye next week ahead of an October 22 home game against Argonaut.