Serious Injury Crash On HWY 108

Tuolumne County, CA — First responders are on the scene of a solo vehicle crash on Highway 108 between Keystone and Knights Ferry in Tuolumne County.

The wreck happened just before 4 p.m. near Tulloch Dam Road. The CHP reports that a sedan was westbound when it went off the roadway into a field and overturned. They add that one person was ejected from the vehicle and is unresponsive, suffering a head wound. An air ambulance has been called to the scene as the CHP reports major injuries in the crash. The lanes are not blocked but traffic is backed up due to emergency vehicles and personnel on the shoulder. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.