PG&E Closely Monitoring Next Week’s Projected Windy Weather

Sonora, CA — While no planned power outages are currently scheduled, PG&E admits that it is keeping a close eye on the weather conditions projected on Monday.

We reported earlier that a wet weather system is first anticipated to arrive in the area on Friday, bringing the potential for light rain in the foothills and snow in the high country. Because of this, Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass and Highway 108 Sonora Pass will both temporarily close at noon today. Highway 120 Tioga pass will close at 5pm. The weather system is anticipated to move out of the area by Saturday.

A drier weather system is then anticipated to approach Northern California on Sunday evening. PG&E states on the weather page of its website this morning, “Breezy to gusty north to northwest winds are currently expected to start developing across the Northern Sacramento Valley overnight into early Monday, before spreading south across the remainder of the state through the day Monday. Sustained winds are currently forecasted to reach 15-30 mph with gusts 35-45 mph across the Central Valley Monday, with weaker but still breezy winds expected Tuesday. We are monitoring this event on Monday very closely for the potential for PSPS.”

The utility goes on to state, “The dead fuel moisture has improved in some areas, but overall values are still below normal for this time of year, and the moisture content in brush and chaparral remains at or below critical levels. The Four Month Seasonal Outlook issued October 4th from Northern Operations and Southern Operations Predictive Services calls for normal to above-normal significant fire potential through November with near-normal returning to all areas in December.”

PG&E has not placed any areas of the state under an elevated watch for a Monday PSPS at this point, and it is unclear what parts of the state, if any, could see one. Tuolumne and Calaveras counties have yet to be impacted by a PSPS this season.