Newsom Touts $47-billion Higher Education Bill Package

Newsom Signs Higher Education Bill Package

Sacramento, CA — California lawmakers approved a package of bills designed to make college more affordable at the state’s publicly funded universities and community colleges.

It includes more money going to financial aid programs, and efforts to bring down the costs of on-campus student housing.

Governor Gavin Newsom argues, “There is no economic development strategy without a workforce development strategy. There is no equation to address the issue of income or wealth disparity unless we provide opportunities and pathways to close those gaps.”

Newsom says California has been losing a previous competitive advantage the state had in higher education because of failing to invest in its programs in recent decades.

Over 30 bills were signed at a ceremony at Cal State Northridge in Southern California.

In addition, they standardize general education requirements and community college courses. There is a new rule that all students submit a FAFSA application (Free Application For Federal Aid” or a California Dream Act application, to ensure students get as much financial aid as they are eligible for. College savings accounts will be expanded for low-income residents and more grants and advanced training opportunities will be available for workers impacted negatively by the Covid pandemic.