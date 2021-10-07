Two Sonora Roadways To Close Intermittently For Construction

Road Closed Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA – Construction work for the new Bank Of Stockton in Sonora will impact traffic and cause traffic delays.

Starting tomorrow along Stewart and East Lytton streets travelers could face intermittent shutdowns over several days. Crews with J.R. Lennen Construction, Inc., out of Palm Desert, will be tying into Tuolumne Utility District pipelines that run down the middle of both streets. Most of the equipment and personnel will be able to work along the shoulders of the roadways but company officials say if traffic gets too heavy, they may have to be closed. They add, however, that both streets will not be shut down at the same time.

The work is scheduled to run Thursday and Friday of this week and Monday and Tuesday of next week. Crews will start on Stewart Street and, if necessary, the roadway will be closed between East Lytton and William streets. Then, depending on the work that is completed, crews will move to East Lytton Street between Washington and Stewart streets. Construction officials say crews may move back and forth between the two roads depending on the needed work. The hours of operation will be from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Motorists are asked to obey all signage and personnel on-site and slow down in the cone zones.